UNIBEN Honoure Benin Monarch, Arc Bishop Margaret Idahosa, Aig-Imokuede

Prominent Nigerians, including the Benin Monarch, Omo’Noba n’Edo, Oba Ewuare II, have been lined up for the award of honorary degrees at this year’s graduation ceremony of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Also to be conferred with honorary degrees are Arch Bishop Margaret Bendon-Idahosa of the Church of God Mission International, and a senior Professor in the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Prof. Augustine Orhue, in the graduation ceremony that will hold from November 19 to 24.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Friday Faraday Orumwense, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalisits on activities marking the 44th Convocation and 48th Founder’s Day ceremonies of the University.

Certificates, Diplomas and First degrees in all the Faculties, of Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Management Sciences, Social Sciences, School of Dentistry, School of Basic Medical Sciences, School of Medicine and Institutes of Education and Public Administration and Extension Services, will be presented to the 11,832 graduating students at the ceremony.

Of this figure, 240 would awarded Ph.D; 2207 Masters Degree; 559 Post Graduate Diploma; 134 First Class Degree; Second Class Upper – 2122 and others.

The 2018 Convocation Guest Lecturer is the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Professor Suleiman Bogoro; while the former Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, an alumnus of the University, will deliver the Founder’s Day lecture.

“May I place on record that at this year’s convocation, a total of 134 graduands are going to be awarded first class honours degree.

Gentlemen I am happy to inform you that between the last convocation and now, the University of Benin, under my watch have recorded the following giants strides:

“Stable Academic Calendar: To God be the glory, the 2016/2017 academic session started and ended uninterrupted peace in our campuses. Added to the uninterrupted academic calendar is the relative peace we have been enjoying in our two campuses.

“It is instructive to note that this modest achievement of his administration at ensuring peace in our campuses is borne out of the belief that nothing can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancor.

“The ugly incidence of cultism and other associated vices have been reduced to the barest minimum with the increase level of security surveillance made possible through the procurement of six patrol vehicles by this administration.

“I am happy to inform you that students now sleep with their two eyes closed and are also not afraid to go about their lawful academic and extra curicular activities without fear of molestation.

“This administration places huge premium on the welfare of staff and students. To this end, this administration remains committed to regular promotion of staff as at when due, conversion and proper placement of staff. It is also to the credit of this administration that three years’ promotion gap of staff has been approved in place of the long standing four years gap.

“Also, for the first time since the inception of the University of Benin, the career progression for Porter’s cadre which hitherto ended in Grade level seven was elevated to Grade level 13 our pensioners are not left out as we remain committed to their welfare. This administration is also leaving no stone unturned to create a befitting learning environment for learning by student.

“I am proud to inform you that the University of Benin that the University of Benin has recorded another first by winning an approval as a certified Huawei Information and Network Academy centre.

“The approval was a follow up to a one week ‘Train the Trainer’ programme organized by Huawei at the company’s headquarters in Lagos. During the training programme, University of Benin ICT Instructors came top with exceptional performance in the examination proctored from China online out of the eighteen (18) attendees from six other Universities in Nigeria.

“In demonstration of the confidence Huawei has in the competency of the certified instructors, the Univesity of Benin was granted express acceptance into the Regional Huawei’s ICT Competition Southern Africa 2018-2019 billed to hold in South Africa this year, while the grand finale will take place in China in 2019.

“With these achievements, the University of Benin was given approval as a host institution on the global map of Huawei’s prestigious Information and Network Academy (HAINA) training centre,” Orumwense said.

