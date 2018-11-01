University Don Denies Media Attacks on Akpabio

The current blackmail and character assassination against Senator Godswill Akpabio by a renowned blackmail medium aka Trailreporters, could best be described as failed and vain attempt by the state government to make something out of nothing.

This is as the man at the centre of the sponsored write up, Prof. Des Wils has vehemently distanced himself from the report purporting that Senator Akpabio plotted his assassination.

The denial by the university of Uyo lecturer has further proven the desperation of those that former Governor Akpabio worked tiredlessly to raise from boys to men.

While one is not surprised of the plot by the state government to link Senator Akpabio to all imaginable crimes by those envious of Akpabio’s leadership role, especially as regards who replaces the ground breaking specialist in the state and the success of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections, the entry of Trailreporters into the fray of Akpabio blackmailers is unfortunate.

However, one obvious fact is that Senator Akpabio remains a man of honour loved by his people and hated by the many Judas Iscariot.

Again, the sponsors of the cheap blackmail against Senator Akpabio and medium like Trailreporters will remain in perpetual shame.

And as David in Psalms 41:9&10 cried to the Lord and was delivered by defeating all his enemies, so shall Senator Godswill Akpabio defeat his blackmailers, those he raised up and later turned against him beginning from the state government to notorious Trailreporters.

