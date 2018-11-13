Unless I’m Appeased, Eagles Would Flounder, Prophet Boasts

Founder of the Glory Church of Christ, Apostle Tommy Yisa Aika, has sent out a strong warning to the Super Eagles that they wound flounder in their qualufying matches of the Africa Cup of Nations unless something is done urgently to appease him.

Aika said as far as football administrators and the team’s officials are indebted to him, the Eagles would wobble in their remaining games.

Apostle Aika, who in the past has given accurate predictions of the outcome of the Super Eagles matches, including their poor performance at the 2018 world cup tournament, averred that until the officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), kept to the gentleman agreement he had with them 17 years ago which resulted in the superlative performances of the team, including qualifications for the World Cup tournaments and successfully lifting the African Cup of Nations trophy on a couple of occasions, their performance would be poor.

The cleric wants President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene promptly in the issue as he has written series of petitions to the Presidency, the NFF and even The Directorate of State Services (DSS) to look into the matter, to no avail.

“Infact, I forwarded a petition to the DSS in their headquarters in Abuja since April 2016 but my case was not given consideration.

“NFF officials and the Super Eagles handlers have always treated my case with levity. They shunned me as if they do not know me or that I am a slave.

“However, the history of the Super Eagles is not complete without a mention of my contributions to their string of successes in the last 17 years,” he stated.

