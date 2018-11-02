WAEC Presents President Buhari with Attestation Certificate

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), has issued an “attestation certificate” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed Friday by spokesman of the President, Femi Adesina.

In a tweet from his verified handle, Adesina said: “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”

Buhari has been criticised by opposition politicians and many other Nigerians after he told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his school certificate is still with military authorities.

The President stated this in his submission of essential forms to INEC for the 2019 elections where he is the presidential candidate of the ruling APC.

