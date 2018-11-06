Breaking News

Why We Suspended Nationwide Strike – Labour

The planned nationwide strike by the labour unions over a new minimum wage has been shelved for now.
In announcing the suspension, the organised labour the three parties in the negotiation have arrived on a common ground.
The strike was scheduled to start on Tuesday.
Labour leaders, government representatives and organised private sector spent about 13 hours on Monday to reach a consensus on a minimum wage.
But it was in vain as the Tripartite committee decided to convey the resolution of the meeting to President Muhammadu Buhari, for onward transmission to the National Assembly.
Government wants to pay N24,000 as minimum wage, but the labour leaders are insisting on N30,000.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday intervened in the impasse by appealing to the labour unions, especially the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to consider the rot his administration inherited from the previous governments.
The President explained that the present government was doing more with the ‘fewer resources’ at its disposal in putting the nation’s economy right.

