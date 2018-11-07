Wife, Brothers to Kogi House Speaker, Others Kidnapped

Gunmen, on Monday, abducted two brother of the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole.

Also kidnapped are wife of the Speaker and two others person.

They were allegedly kidnapped on Monday on Oshokoshoko-Kabba Road by unidentified gunmen, who appeared in Army and Police uniforms.

This was made known on the floor of the state Assembly following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Speaker, Matthew Kolawole.

He, however, did not reveal details of the kidnap or if contacts had been established with the family.

Consequently, the House called on the state government to intervene and arrest resurgence of high-level kidnapping and armed robbery on Lokoja-Obajana, Oshokoshoko-Kabba and other roads in the state.

The House also urged the state government to further help equip the Police with more high-tech communication and security gadgets to enhance crime detection and prevention in the state.

The motion, which was presented by Oluwatoyin Lawal (PDP-Yagba West) on behalf of the Speaker, drew the attention of the state government to the resurgence of criminal activities in the state.

The motion urged security agencies, especially the Police, to up their game in ensuring security of lives and property in the state; adding that more security personnel be deployed to flash points.

Seconding the motion, Musa Jimoh Omiata (APC-Yagba East), said sometime ago, armed robbery and kidnapping was rampant in the state; noting that the intervention of the state government, equipping the Police and other security agencies, brought relative peace to the state.

Omiata, however, regretted the resurgence of criminal activities in the state in the last two months, saying that Egbe-Isanlu and Obajana-Kabba roads had become robbers’ den again.

Also supporting the motion, Edoko Moses-Ododo recounted how, last week, at Ojodu on Itobe-Anyigba Road in Ofu Local Government Area, armed robbers robbed and kidnapped motorists in broad day light.

Hassan Abdullahi, Deputy Speaker (APC-Dekina II) urged security agencies to wake up to their responsibility of securing lives and property and urged that rather than concentrate on major roads, the security agents be deployed to lonely roads.

