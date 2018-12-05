2019: Politicians Found with Firearm will be Arrested – DIG

The Deputy Inspector General of police for South West, Agboola Oshodi-Glover has warned that any politician found in possession of fire arms as 2019 campaign kicked off would be arrested and made to bear the full weight of the law.

Oshodi-Glover also warned the police to stay clear of political partisanship but provide security for all displaying professionalism at its best to ensure peaceful 2019 elections.

He gave this warning on Tuesday at an interactive and stakeholders meeting held with the police and other security agencies of Nigeria, representatives of various political parties, civil organisations, among others held at the Ogun Police Command, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

He said that the sensitisation meeting was coming at the instance of Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Idris as part of deliberate measures the police was taking for peaceful conduct of next year general elections.

The police boss, therefore, appealed to all politicians and their supporters to avoid any action that could heat up polity or jeopardize public peace as the law enforcement agents would decisively deal with anybody hiding under politics to foment trouble.

Warning parents and guardians not to allow their children be use as political thugs, Glover stated that “politics is not do or die, it is an healthy contest such that if you don’t win today, you will win tomorrow, so why acting as if election is a war? So, it is on this note we are urging everyone to tread on the path of peace before, during and after 2019 elections”.

The DIG also warned of dire consequences for politicians who rather than campaigning on issues would resort to hate speeches, saying that the police would not tolerate any behaviour capable of harming the much needed peace for the successful conduct of next year’s polls.

Commissioner of police for the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, in his short remark promised to work hand in hand with other security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful conduct of 2019 elections in the state.

Other dignitaries at the stakeholders’ meeting were Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniyan, National Vice Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee, South West, Chief Mrs Adesola Adebutu, Deputy National Chairman of PCRC, among others.

