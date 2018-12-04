4 Policemen Detained for Alleged Torturing Guard to Death

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, Lawal Shehu, has ordered the arrest and detention of four policemen over the death of a 20-year-old guard, Jubril Mohammed.

It was learnt that members of the police team would remain in custody pending the outcome of investigation into the alleged torture to death of the Borno State indigene.

Jubril worked as a security guard at Barka Nigeria Limited, Magboro, Ogun State.

He was arrested by policemen from the Ibafo Police Station over alleged theft of some company goods.

The victim had reportedly fingered some workers of the company for the crime, saying they had earlier sought his cooperation for a dubious deal.

After his father allegedly paid N30,000 to the police in Ibafo, he was released on bail.

However, a few days after, the victim was rearrested, as the case was transferred to the Zonal Intervention Squad, Obada, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Some other workers of the company were reportedly transferred to the ZIS along with him.

His father, Ibrahim Mohammed, had told our correspondent that when he visited his son at the ZIS office, he could not recognise him because he had been severely tortured.

He claimed that his son could barely walk, adding that the policemen brutalised him for a crime he knew nothing about.

A co-suspect, Muhammed, also said he witnessed the torture of the 20-year-old and sometimes carried him from the torture chamber whenever he could not walk.

He alleged that the police team had taken a snapshot of all of the suspects last Monday when Jubril collapsed.

Muhammed said the policemen gave him a tin of milk to give to the victim, who, however, was unresponsive.

He said Jubril was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Dolapo Badmos, had initially said the victim had ulcer before he died, a claim his father rejected.

On Sunday, Badmos said the AIG had ordered the detention of members of the police team in charge of the case.

She said: “The AIG has ordered the detention of the four policemen involved in the case. The Zonal Criminal Investigation Department has been detailed to investigate the matter extensively. The AIG wants anyone with useful information that can aid our investigation into the matter to reach out to the command.

“The CID has ordered a post-mortem on the corpse to ascertain the actual cause of death. We are assuring members of the public that justice will be served. If there is any officer found culpable, in our usual style, we will not cover up.”

