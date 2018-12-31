APC Loses House of Reps Member from Lagos State

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives, representing Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency, Abayomi Ayeola, is dead.

The lawmaker was said to have died on Sunday at a private hospital in Lagos after a brief illness.

The party described his death as sad and shocking.

The two-term lawmaker had clinched the APC ticket at the party’s last primary to seek a third term in the Green Chamber in 2019.

He was the leader of the Lagos caucus at the Federal House of Representatives.

Confirming the lawmaker’s demise, Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Abiodun Salami, said the party was pained at Aiyeola’s passage.

He described the deceased as a committed and loyal party man, who did his best to impact on his constituency.

Salami said: “This is a great loss. In fact, we have lost a rare gem. He was a loyal and committed member who never did anything outside of the wishes of his people and the party.

“The confidence in him by people of his constituency earned him a ticket to represent them again in 2019 and that he was leader of the Lagos caucus showed the trust the party and colleagues had in him.

“We will sorely miss the departure of this perfect gentleman and a legislator par excellence.”

Salami said the party shared in the grief of his family and members of his constituency at this difficult time.

