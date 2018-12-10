Alleged N1.4bn Fraud: Court Fixs Dec. 18 for Arraignment of NBA President, Usoro

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned till December 18, for the arraignment of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro (SAN), over alleged N1.4bn fraud.

Justice Muslim Hassan fixed the date to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) serve Usoro with the charge sheet for the alleged offences.

Usoro, who appeared in court in person with some senior lawyers, had urged the Judge through his lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), to direct the EFCC to serve him in court.

But this was resisted by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo.

The anti-graft agency, in a charge marked FHC/418c/18, alleged that Usoro, from Akwa Ibom, converted and laundered the money in connivance with his state Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The charge sheet, signed by EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, did not list Emmanuel as a defendant.

The EFCC indicated that he is “currently constitutionally immuned against criminal prosecution”.

Other defendants in the matter include, Nsikan Nkan (Commissioner for Finance, Akwa Ibom State); Mfon Udomah (Accountant-General of Akwa Ibom State); Uwemedimo Nwoko (Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice); and Margaret Ukpe, all of whom are said to be at large.

The commission alleged that Usoro, in connivance with the others mentioned, conspired to commit the offence “sometime in 2015 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court”.

The anti-graft agency claimed that the N1.4bn belonged to the Akwa Ibom State Government.

According to Oyedepo, the offences are contrary to Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

