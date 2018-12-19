Amosun Dares Oshiomhole on Dissolution of State, LG, Wards Executive in Ogun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has dismissed its dissolution by the party’s National Working Committee led by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday announced the dissolution of state, local government and wards executive of the party in Ogun and that of Imo State.

The Ogun APC is loyal to the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who has been at loggerheads with Oshiomhole since the party’s controversial primaries.

Amosun, who is still an APC senatorial candidate in the state, encouraged his allies, including a governorship aspirant who lost in the primaries, to defect to another party. He has pledged to work against the APC in the governorship election in the state.

The dissolution, according to the APC national spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu: “So those excos, right from the state to the ward level are not people we can trust to work honestly, for the success of our party in the next election.”

But in a swift response, the Chairman of Ogun APC, Derin Adebiyi, described the dissolution as “an exercise in futility.”

He said the matter was subjudice, “as it is before a court of competent jurisdiction, presided over by Hon. Justice Jude Okeke of the FCT High Court, Abuja.”

Adebiyi described the exercise in futility, noting that the state chapter of the party remains in office and is carrying out its legal duties in line with the constitution of the APC.

“In the Suit No CV/363/2018, the Ogun State chapter of the party is seeking the protection of the court against attempts by the NWC to undermine it and abridge its tenure in any form.

“The Ogun APC views its purported dissolution as a brazen disregard for the judiciary, hence the Nigerian constitution and flagrant abuse of power by the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee.

“The action of the NWC is patently illegal; it is an assault on the APC constitution and outside the bounds of acceptable standards in the conduct of party affairs the world over. It was such acts of impunity that led us in the first place to seek legal protection for a four-year mandate freely given to us by the overwhelming majority of party members in Ogun State in May 2018. There is no iota of truth in the charge of anti-party activities levelled against us, as we remain committed to the ideals of the APC, ” Adebiyi said.

The party Chairman further posited that “You cannot dissolve a legally constituted body, such as Ogun APC exco on a whim. When a matter is in court, all parties are expected to maintain the status quo. What Oshiomhole-led NWC has done amounts to self-help and bare-faced attempt to render nugatory the judicial powers granted the courts by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to him, “We condemn this attempt to foist a faith accompli on the judiciary, undermine its powers and turn it into a toothless bulldog. The NWC is legally represented in the present suit. We urge it to allow the judicial process to run its full course.”

The statement urged party faithful in Ogun State to remain calm as “the Derin Adebiyi-led APC exco remains in office for the good of our great party.”

