APC Debunks Kalu’s Death Rumour

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

Abia State (APC), has dismissed death rumours trailing former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Kalu is a chieftain of the APC.

This is even as the party cautioned members of opposition parties in the state to discontinue peddling of the wicked rumour that the former Governor and the party’s candidate for Abia North senatorial zone in 2019 is dead.

According to the rumour, Kalu reportedly died few weeks ago in a Wiesbaden, Germany Hospital after a major surgery, and that a lookalike has been contracted to impersonate him (Kalu) for political reasons, adding that the man parading himself as Kalu is one George from Gambia.

However, in a statement, the state publicity secretary of APC, comrade Ben Godson said it was the height of wickedness for any person or group of persons to carry fake news about the death of someone, stressing that it amounts to wishing the living, dead.

Godson said it was a taboo in Igbo land for anybody to wish his fellow human being dead, stressing that those members of the opposition parties have taken politics too far by wishing Kalu dead.

“What members of the opposition in the state particularly PDP are doing is playing wicked politics by wishing Kalu dead, but that will not stop the eminent defeat that is staring them in the face in Abia North senatorial zone in particularly and the state in general come 2019.

“Political enemies are at it again; they know there is going to be a level playing ground in 2019 election and they are aware that Kalu is going to win the Abia North senatorial district seat and they think that the best way to stop him is to continuously dish out fake news, this time to wish him dead thinking by that they will stop him.

“The other time, the rumour was that his name was not in the APC register and when that could not work out, they came with another rumour that he was screened out by his party to contest the election and that even his name was not on INEC list of those to contest the election. When all these failed, then they came with this fake news that he is dead.

The state APC Publicity Secretary reminded those wishing Kalu dead to learn from history and remember what happened to those who rumoured in the ‘80s that Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was dead, adding that none of them actually lived to witness when the Zik of Africa eventually died.

“People should learn from history, when Zik of Africa was alive, some people rumoured that he was dead, but those who ignited the rumour, all died before Zik’s death and they should know that history has a way of repeating itself”.

Godson said he spoke with Kalu on Monday night, stressing he was live and preparing to kick off his campaign.

A close source to the former Governor who pleaded to be anonymous while corroborating Godson’s statement added that he spoke with Kalu on Tuesday morning.a

According to the source, Kalu is concerned with his senatorial campaign and on how to deliver the state to APC and also to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari wins the 2019 Presidential election.

“We heard stories about the cloning of OUK and before we could come out of it, another one is that he was dead. These are all fabricated stories that only represent the wishes and imaginations of the rumour mongers.

“What I can tell you is that OUK is alive and I can also tell you that he is ready to come back and begin campaign across the Abia North Senatorial District and the truth is that his opponents are already jittery”, he said.

