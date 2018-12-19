APC Gives Reasons for Dissolving Ogun, Imo State, LG, Ward Excos

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has explained the rationale behind its decision to dissolve state executives in Ogun and Imo states.

The Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC accused Governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha of engaging in anti party activities.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu confirmed the dissolution, saying the two governors have openly campaigned against the party.

He said: “The two governors and the state excos have publicly expressed the fact that they will support candidates in other parties, in their respective states.

“So those excos, right from the state to the ward levels are not people we can trust to work honestly for the success of our party in the next election.

“It is within our powers to ensure that we protect the interest of the party and also to activate relevant sections of our constitution which prohibit members from carrying out activities that are inimical to the interest of the party,” he added.

It was gathered Wednesday night that the party leadership was making wide consultations including seeking the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend both Govs. Amosun and Okorocha.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has inaugurated a caretaker committee for Imo state, adding that the party would flag off its governorship campaign in the state on Friday.

That of Ogun state would be inaugurated in subsequent days.

Oshiomhole assured that he would be on hand to grace the occasion billed to take place in Owerri, the state capital.

He charged members of the committee to close ranks with the party’s governorship candidate, Sen. Hope Uzodinma and other candidates of the party by mobilising supporters across the state to ensure victory in the elections.

According to him, the APC was much more preoccupied with building strong institutions than powerful individuals whose tenure remain ephemeral.

Chairman of the committee, Marcellinus Nlemigbo expressed gratitude to the NWC over the constitution of the caretaker Committee, assuring that they would put in place efforts aimed at reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

Other members of the committee are Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe, Deputy Chairman; Lady Love Ineh, Secretary; Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu, Hon. Canice Nwachukwu, Mrs Josephine Nnorom, Women leader, Engr. Paul Para, Chief Linus Ineoha l, Organizing Secretary and Engr Nicholas Osuagwu as Zonal Chairman.

