APC, Party to Beat in Akwa Ibom in 2019 – Akpabio

Former Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Godswill Akpabio, at the weekend, reiterated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the party to beat in the general elections in Akwa Ibom State come 2019.

Akpabio hinged his verdict on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari,saying Akwa Ibom people are very appreciative of his effort at developing the state and the various appointments the APC led administration has offered the people of the state.

e gave the statement at the solemn assembly to flag-off his senatorial election campaign and inauguration of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District APC Campaign Council at Ukana, his country home in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, “the electorate in the state would reciprocate the kind gesture of Mr. President Buhari by voting massively for him and all candidates of the APC in the state.”

He however berated his successor, Governor Udom Emmanuel, saying Governor Emmanuel has not performed well. He expressed dismay that, after almost four years, the Governor, according to him, could not point to any project that he initiated and completed.

He said he was shocked that Emmanuel whom he brought from Lagos and installed as a Governor even though he was not a member of the party on whose platform he stood election and become Governor, could call a world press conference to insult him.

Taking a swipe at Governor Emmanuel over what he described as hypocritical campaign slogan tagged “only God”, Akpabio said God cannot be mocked, noting that, “Only God could have made it possible to make someone who was never a party member to become a governor. Only God could have made somebody who has never had a party card or know what is called ward to become a governor.

“Only God could have made someone who could not have stood election on his own even as a Councilor and win to be brought from somewhere and made Governor. Only God could have made a man who has never helped anyone to become anything to become governor.”

