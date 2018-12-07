Breaking News

Appeal Court Dismisses Evans’ Fundamental Rights Enforcement Appeal

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Court of Appeal, Lagos division, Thursday dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement appeal filed by suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans.
Evans had approached a Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging his arrest and alleged detention beyond the time allowed by law, his continued detention without trial or arraignment within the time allowed by law and his subject him to trial by the police.
But, on January 16, 2018, Justice Abdulazeez Anka held that Evans’ claims were not meritorious.
Dissatisfied, Evans through his counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, filed a Notice of Appeal dated January 29, 2018.
But the Police, through its counsel, Inspector Emmanuel Eze of the State Intelligence and Criminal Investigation Department (SICID), Panti, Lagos, opposed him.
However, on Thursday, a three-man panel of the appellate court, in a unanimous ruling delivered by Justice A.U. Ogakwu, upheld the lower court’s decision,
“The appeal lacks merit and is hereby dismissed with no order of cost,” Justice Ogakwu held.

Author: News Editor

7652 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Army Announces New Commanders for Operation Lafiya Dole
by
APC, PDP Members in Imo House House of Assembly Move Enmass to AA
by
Bribery Allegation: Kano Gov, Ganduje Gets Reprieve as Court Says Assembly Has no Power to Investigate Him

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2018
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Headlines »