Appeal Court Dismisses Evans’ Fundamental Rights Enforcement Appeal

Court of Appeal, Lagos division, Thursday dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement appeal filed by suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans.

Evans had approached a Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging his arrest and alleged detention beyond the time allowed by law, his continued detention without trial or arraignment within the time allowed by law and his subject him to trial by the police.

But, on January 16, 2018, Justice Abdulazeez Anka held that Evans’ claims were not meritorious.

Dissatisfied, Evans through his counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, filed a Notice of Appeal dated January 29, 2018.

But the Police, through its counsel, Inspector Emmanuel Eze of the State Intelligence and Criminal Investigation Department (SICID), Panti, Lagos, opposed him.

However, on Thursday, a three-man panel of the appellate court, in a unanimous ruling delivered by Justice A.U. Ogakwu, upheld the lower court’s decision,

“The appeal lacks merit and is hereby dismissed with no order of cost,” Justice Ogakwu held.

