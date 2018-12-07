Appeal Court Says Prisoners Have Right to Vote

The Benin City Division of the Court of Appeal, has affirmed the right of prisons in the country to vote in all elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ruling followed an appeal filed by five inmates on behalf of all inmates of prisons across the country, directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to include their names in its voter register.

The court however refused to grant a declaration that INEC should liaise with the Nigeria Prisons Service to create a registration centre at various prisons across the country.

The appellants are Victor Emenuwe, Onome Inaye, Kabiru Abu, Osagie Iyekekpolor and Modugu Odion.

Justice S. Oseji, who read the lead judgement on behalf of Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, said the appellants could appeal the other side of the ruling not granted.

Counsel to the appellants, President Aigbokhan, of the Initiative for Rural Development, Information and Legal Advocacy (IRDILA), urged INEC to commence immediate registration of inmates across the country to enable them participate in the 2019 general elections​.

Aigbokhan said they would appeal part of decision of the Court of Appeal.

According to him, “Prison inmates have their community. Polling units should be located there.

“We believe they have a right to vote in an election so as to decide those who ultimately decide their future.

“When franchise is given to them, attention will be focused there. Their situation and health conditions will be improved.

“In 2014, the Federal High Court granted our prayers that prisoners can vote but narrowed it to the four applicants in the suit even though it was stated there that those applicants were representing other inmates.

“We went to the Court of Appeal and the court agreed that the judgement represent all inmates in the country.

“That INEC should with immediate effect, collage the names of inmates and allow them to vote in 2019.

“The judgment has disagreed that INEC should create polling units inside the prison. In 2015, the inmates are over 550,000.

“All INEC need to do is to update their voter register and liase with NGO as volunteers go help them. It is victory for Nigeria’s democracy.”

