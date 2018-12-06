Army Announces New Commanders of Operation Lafiya Dole

The Nigerian Army Thursday announced major reorganisation in the composition of the Commanders of Operation Lafiya Dole in the Northeast.

The development also precipitated redeployment of some senior officers, while several others were appointed to head the command structures of various sectors of the operation.

Army spokesman, Brig Gen Sani Usman said in a statement that the new postings were meant to inject fresh hands into the fight against terrorism in the northeast.

His words: “In order to inject new hands in the fight against terrorism and other operations, the Nigerian Army has today Thursday 6th December 2018, authourised the posting and appointments of some of its senior officers.

“Those affected by the new posting and appointments include some Staff Officers and Commanders at various levels.

”Specifically, the newly promoted Major General O.T Akinjobi, Head of the Operations Monitoring Team at the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, has been appointed Commander, Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, while Major General M.G Ali, Commander 9 Brigade has been appointed Commander of the newly created Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Brigadier General B.R Sinjen, Commander, Integrated Fire Support and Brigadier General FO Omoigui, has been moved from 2 Division Nigerian Army to Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations and appointed Director of Operations.

“Brigadier General T.A Lagbaja is to take over as Commander 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General O.R Aiyenigba, Director Land Warfare at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College is to move to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Head of Operations Monitoring Team, while Brigadier General A.U Kuliya is to take over as Director Land Warfare at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

“Similarly, new Brigade Commanders have been appointed for some of the Brigades at Operation LAFIYA DOLE. These include Brigadier General E.F Oyinlola, 22 Brigade, Brigadier General V.U Okoro, 25 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General AB Mohammed, 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General AO Oyelade, 27 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General M.T Usman, 28 Task Force Brigade and Brigadier General M.G Kangye, 37 Brigade, while Brigadier General A.S Ishaq has been appointed as Coordinator, Nigeria Police Force for Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“New Commanders have also been appointed for the various Army Headquarters Logistics Commands at the theatre. These include Brigadier General AG Ibrahim, Brigadier General P.N Okeson and Brigadier General OA Aminu for Logistics Base I, II and III, respectively.

“Similarly, the posting has affected several Commanding Officers of the various units in Operation LAFIYA DOLE, amongst otheurs.

“The Chief of Army Staff has also directed that all those affected by the posting in the theatre, must remain committed and fully in charge until they are properly relieved in line with standard operating procedures and military professional ethics.”

