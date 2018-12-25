Army Loses 13 Soldiers to Boko Haram Insurgency

It was another bad day for the military as it lost 13 soldiers to insurgency in the North East of Nigeria on Monday.

This as the Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops repelled attack co-ordinated by Boko Haram insurgents at a military formation in Kukareta, Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State.

In a statement, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said the insurgents on Monday at about 6: 30 pm, attacked a Military Forward Operational Base in Kukareta community of Yobe.

Nwachukwu said that the gallant troops engaged the insurgents in fierce battle and repelled the attack, killing many of them, adding that a soldier was wounded in the attack.

He disclosed that 13 soldiers and two Police personnel also lost their lives when they ran into an ambush by the insurgents on Damaturu-Maiduguri Road.

“In another encounter; troops of 1 Division on escort duty along Damaturu–Maiduguri Road, on Monday, fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.

“The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight, courageously wading through the ambush. Sadly, thirteen military and a Police personnel, including an officer, paid the supreme price while extricating themselves from the ambush.

“A clearance operation to pursue and eliminate the Boko Haram terrorists’ ambush party is still ongoing,” he said.

According to him, bodies of the gallant soldiers and the wounded were evacuated, adding that the wounded soldier was currently receiving treatment.

