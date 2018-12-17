Breaking News

Atiku Fecilitates with President Buhari at 76

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Former Vice President and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has fecilitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 76 birthday. In a tweet, Monday, Atiku wishes President Buhari a happy birthday. He said Buhari is his brother from the same womb called Nigeria despite going to the polls in few months time.
Atiku said: “I wish President Buhari happy birthday even as my family and I pray for long life for him. Despite the fact that we will meet at the polls soon, I very much affirm that we are brothers born from the womb of One Nigeria.”

Author: News Editor

7729 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Presidential Investigative Panel Writes UK Seeks Investigation of Senators Ekweremadu, Uzodinma, Odua, Others
by
Court Sentences Marks for Sex Lecturer to 2 Years imprisonment
by
Missing General: Court Grants Suspects Bail

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2018
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Headlines »