Former Vice President and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has fecilitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 76 birthday. In a tweet, Monday, Atiku wishes President Buhari a happy birthday. He said Buhari is his brother from the same womb called Nigeria despite going to the polls in few months time.
Atiku said: “I wish President Buhari happy birthday even as my family and I pray for long life for him. Despite the fact that we will meet at the polls soon, I very much affirm that we are brothers born from the womb of One Nigeria.”
Atiku Fecilitates with President Buhari at 76
