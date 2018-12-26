Breaking News

Benue Govt. Seizes 105 Cows for Flouting Open Grazing Law

The Benue State Livestock Guards said Thursday that it impounded 105 cows and four sheep caught grazing openly near Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Makurdi.
Confirming the development, the Commander of the Livestock Guards, Linus Zaki, disclosed that one herder, Kunje Saija, was also arrested in the course of the operation.
He explained that in accordance with the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, the impounded cows will be quarantined for seven days.
He added that the animals would be auctioned, if the owners fail to pay the fines stipulated by the law.
He cautioned herdsmen against the consequences of flouting the law, stressing the need for ranching of all forms of livestock in the state.
Recall that Samuel Ortom, the state’s Governor, recently restated the commitment of the government to fully implement the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.
The Governor had also emphasised that anyone who violated the law would be prosecuted.

