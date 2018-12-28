Contrary to reports that Boko Haram insurgents have taken over a military base in Baga town in Borno State, the Nigerian Army on Friday said the terrorist group are not in control of the town.
A sections of the media has been awash with the reports that the terrorists over ran the military base located in the town and taken a strong hold on it.
“Baga town is not in the hands of the Boko Haram. They contested it (taking the over the border town) but they lost the contest,” Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations disclosed on the sidelines of a news conference in Maiduguri.
Adeosun, however, confirmed that as of Thursday, troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle in the efforts to repel them.
“They terrorised the town and attacked the Headquarters of the 7 Brigade of the Multinational Joint Task Force at about 7pm on Wednesday,” he said.
Giving an update on Thursday, the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman confirmed that a naval officer was killed as troops repelled the attack.
Usman added the Nigerian Air Force component of the Operation Lafia Dole was mobilised to engage the fleeing terrorists.
Boko Haram Not In Control of Baga Town – Army
Contrary to reports that Boko Haram insurgents have taken over a military base in Baga town in Borno State, the Nigerian Army on Friday said the terrorist group are not in control of the town.