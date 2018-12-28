Boko Haram Not In Control of Baga Town – Army

Contrary to reports that Boko Haram insurgents have taken over a military base in Baga town in Borno State, the Nigerian Army on Friday said the terrorist group are not in control of the town.

A sections of the media has been awash with the reports that the terrorists over ran the military base located in the town and taken a strong hold on it.

“Baga town is not in the hands of the Boko Haram. They contested it (taking the over the border town) but they lost the contest,” Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations disclosed on the sidelines of a news conference in Maiduguri.

Adeosun, however, confirmed that as of Thursday, troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle in the efforts to repel them.

“They terrorised the town and attacked the Headquarters of the 7 Brigade of the Multinational Joint Task Force at about 7pm on Wednesday,” he said.

Giving an update on Thursday, the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman confirmed that a naval officer was killed as troops repelled the attack.

Usman added the Nigerian Air Force component of the Operation Lafia Dole was mobilised to engage the fleeing terrorists.

