Buhari, Atiku: Catholic Church Distances Self from Mbaka’s Statement

Catholic Church Tuesday distanced itself from statement made by the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, is stingy man, who will not fly Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election.

Catholic Church noted that the church is apolitical and it was wrong for any priest to support a political candidate during election.

Disclosing this on behalf of the church, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi averred that diocese was not in support of the Mbaka’s remarks.

The church said: “The diocese is not in support of any priest making political statements.

“The church is supposed to be apolitical and the Bishops’ conference has said that repeatedly.

“We are not supposed to make any political statements from the pulpit within the context of Mass, that is, church service.

“So, it would be wrong to stand at the pulpit to make any political statements.

“There is a document issued by the Bishops’ conference to that effect.

“So, he just spoke on his own, not representing the diocese.

“We are not expected to come out openly to support a particular candidate for any reason. The church law does not accept such a thing. So, it would be wrong for anybody (priest) to come out and give an endorsement to a particular candidate.”

Mbaka had said on Sunday challenged Obi to name a project he would do for God after Dave Umahi the Ebonyi state Governor and others had donated several items for the ministry.

But Obi reacting to Mbaka’s request said that the later would show him a project they have in mind and he will do it and communicate the ministry later.

Angered with the non- exactitude of Obi’s statement, Mbaka said that Atiku/Obi might end up in shame the way they are going.

He equally may not win the 2019 election because he has done nothing for the church despite his support for him.

He equally described Obi as a stingy person, noting that if they do not change before the 2019 general elections, they are likely to fail.

