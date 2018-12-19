Buhari Orders Security Agencies to Fish Out Killers of Badeh

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday ordered security agencies in the country to immediately fish out the killers of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshal, Alex Badeh (rtd).

This is as Buhari described the killing as “very sad and unfortunate.”

Badeh was killed on Tuesday when unknown gunmen attacked his vehicle along the Abuja-Keffi Road while returning from his farm.

In a statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Buhari commiserated with the family of the late General, his friends and professional colleagues in the military, and the people and government of Adamawa State.

The statement said: “Noting that the late Badeh, who was also a former Chief of Air Staff, attained professional fulfilment in his over three decades military career, President Buhari regrets that he fell victim to incidence of violent and fatal attacks on the nation’s highways.

“He directs security agencies to find the killers of the 15th Chief of Defence Staff and bring them to face the full force of the law, while ensuring greater security and safety for all users of the country’s roads.

“The President prays that God Almighty comforts all those who mourn Air Chief Marshal Badeh and grant his soul peaceful rest,” Adesina said.

Badeh was the defence chief during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan. He was accused of mismanaging about N3.9bn arms funds while in office and currently being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was billed to open his defence in the fraud charge on January 16, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar, has condemned the killing on Tuesday, of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, saying the incident was “totally unacceptable”.

He stated this at the Fourth Quarter Chief of Air Staff Conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abubakar said the Nigeria Air Force was still in a state of shock over the death of its former chief.

“We are in no doubt in the state of shock of what happened yesterday when the former CDS was killed along Keffi-Abuja road.

“The entire Air Force family is shocked about the incident and we are expressing our condolence to the wife and children of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

“We are very appreciative of the sentiments expressed by Nigerians after the incident. It shows we love and support the Service.

“This is something that is very encouraging; for this kind of thing to happen, it is something that is totally unacceptable,” he said.

He explained that the NAF was working very closely since Tuesday to find those behind the heinous crime, and said “by the special grace of God, we will get them and they will face justice.”

The air chief said it was an internal reminder to Nigerians that the military had shouldered the responsibility of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Though we are working hard, we should redouble our efforts; we need to work round the clock, we need to put in more effort.

“We need to collaborate more closely to ensure that these criminals are not allowed to endanger the lives of our people.

“On our part, as a service, I am sure you are aware of the efforts we are making to build the capacity of the special force and regiment personnel so as to add value to what we are doing in all parts of the country,” he said.

“It is not entirely a military affair; those guys that shot Badeh came from an environment; so, we all have to put hands together to make sure that our national security is not undermined by individuals,” Abubakar said.

