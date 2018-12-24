CBN, MTN Settle Issues Relating to $8.1bn Foreign Exchange Remittance

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and MTN Nigeria Communications have resolved issues relating to $8.1bn foreign exchange remittances by the telecom giant, the apex bank announced on Monday.

In a statement, the CBN however identified the proceeds from the preference shares in MTNN’s private placement remittances of 2008 were irregular having been based on Certificate of Capital Importation (CCIs) that were issued without the final approval of CBN.

“The CBN and MTNN have mutually agreed that the aforementioned transaction be reversed notionally to bring it into full compliance with foreign exchange laws and regulations,” the CBN said.

The CBN had in August 2018 directed MTN Communications Limited (MTNN) to reverse repatriations valued at $8.1bn done on its behalf by four commercial banks between 2007 and 2015 on the basis of CCIs irregularly issued to MTNN.

The apex bank said that following the keen interest shown by various stakeholders sequel to the regulatory action, the CBN committed to engage further with MTNN with a view to achieving an equitable resolution.

“Consequent upon the above, MTNN, led by its Nigerian shareholders, held intensive engagements with the CBN in the course of which it supplied additional material information, not previously offered to the Bank, satisfactorily clarifying its remittances.

“Having now reviewed the additional documentation provided by the company, the CBN has concluded that MTNN is no longer required to reverse the historical dividend payments made to MTN Nigeria shareholders,” it said.

The apex bank added: “The parties have resolved that execution of the terms of the agreement will lead to amicable disposal of the pending legal suit between the parties and final resolution of the matter.

“The CBN assures foreign investors that the integrity of the CCIs issued by authorised dealers remain sacrosanct.

“Potential investors are encouraged to take advantage of the enormous investment opportunities that abound within Nigeria”.

