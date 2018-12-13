CJN Urges Judges to Shun Lawyers Acting as Conduit Pipe for Politiciansu

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen on Thursday cautioned justices of the Court of Appeal to safeguard the independence of the judiciary by sticking to the Codes of Conduct and the dictates of the law as the country approaches election year.

He said it is essential that the justices “prevent any act that will invite the incursion of the executive arm into the affairs of the Judiciary like it did in October 2016.”

Justice Onnoghen issued the warning in his address read by Justice Mary Odili at the opening of this year Court of Appeal ‘Annual Justices Conference, in Abuja.

“I will therefore caution your Lordships to shun unnecessary associations with Lawyers who may acting as conduit for politicians no matter how innocent they may be portrayed, knowing that the negative costs outweigh the potential benefits that such dangerous liaison may engender, if discovered.

CJN also remanded the justices that the National Judicial Council, the Government and most importantly, the public who reposed a lot of trust in them and are more vigilant than ever in these days of the electronic and social media.

He said it is therefore necessary for them to guard their integrity and the integrity of the Judiciary and avoid acts that will bring them under the disciplinary jurisdiction of the Council as it will not hesitate to wield the big stick of sanctions to any judicial Officers who is found wanting in the discharge of his duties.

Onnoghen observed that an important reason behind the honesty of Judges is the independence of the institution.”We can not be threatened by other arms of government in the performance of their duties. Unlike the other Arms of Government; Your Lordships do not have any superior, whose approval is needed for you to render justice.” He said that judges are only answerable to their conscience and oath of office.

Therefore, the greatest crime they can commit is to give a biased judgment that does not reflect the purport of the law. He implored them to do well by ensuring that all parties, including the losers can go home safe in the knowledge that whether for good or ill, are satisfied that justice has been done and manifestly seen to have been done.

On the panels that would sit on election petitions, Justice Onnoghen said that he has directed that more new judges and justices be appointed to serve on the panels of Election Petition Tribunals and Election Appeals Tribunals to broaden the institutional knowledge base. competence and capacity of judicial officers.

Earlier, in her welcomed address, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa said the conference will appraise the Court performance and map out plan for the election year.

She enjoined the justices to ensure that as a Court, the electioneering rules and guide lines are duly adhered to as the World watches and depends on the Judiciary to ensure that the rule of law is strictly complied with.

The Court of Appeal disposed of 4206 appeals and 9951 motions last legal year, she added.

