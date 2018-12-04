Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Nullification of Delta APC Primaries

A Federal High Court in Abuja, Tuesday, dismissed a request by a member of the Delta State All Progressives Congress, Victor Ochie, seeking the nullification of the September 30 primaries conducted in the state.

The court presided over by Nnamdi Dimgba ruled that the request was baseless, given the fact that the matter does not fall among the list of cases that are time-bound.

Ochie had asked the court to nullify the said primaries on the basis that a list of delegates regarded by the applicant as ‘unlawful’ was used during the primaries.

Ochie, through his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, accused the national leadership of the party of undue interference and violation of the orders of a court.

Ochie argued that he had been denied the right to partake in the primaries, despite paying the interest fee of N22.5m.

The application was brought against the APC, INEC and Ogboru.

After adjourning the matter for ruling till Tuesday, Dimgba dismissed the application and asked parties to bring a substantive application before the court.

Dimgba therefore adjourned till January 23 for hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

