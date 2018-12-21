Court Sentences Woman to 14 Years Imprisonment for Stealing 4-month-old Baby

A 32-year-old woman, Christiana Anap, has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for stealing a four-month-old baby.

An Upper Area Court 2, Kabong in Jos, Plateau state, presided over by Justice Nanlang Dashe, passed the sentence on Friday.

Dashe sentenced the convict without an option of fine. He said it would serve as a deterrent to others who would want to indulge in such crime.

The prosecutor, Abdullahi Inuwa, had earlier told the court that the accused was arrested by officers of the Department of State Services at Awka, Anambra on Nov.26.

Inuwa said the accused stole the baby from his mother at Terminus area of Jos North Local Government Area and took him to Anambra.

Inuwa said the offence contravenes section 209 of the penal code law of Northern Nigeria.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

