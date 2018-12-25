Court Sentences Woman to 22 Years Imprisonment for Falsification of Documents

A Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere has sentenced a woman, Mrs Philomena Nwanorue to 22 years in prison for falsification of documents.

The convict was arraigned alongside Mrs. Adeline Ifeyinwa Eke Alu by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a 5-count charge of conspiracy and submission of falsified travelling documents to the Indian High Commission, contrary to Section 22 (1) (C) and punishable under Section 17 (1) (C); Section 26 (1) (a) and punishable under Section 13 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The court, presided over by Justice Lawal Akapo, found Mrs Eke Alu not guilty as it was its view that she was also a victim of the convict. She was consequently discharged and acquitted.

The Judge, on the other hand, found Mrs. Nwanorue guilty on all the counts, but requested to know from ICPC prosecutors, Kabir Elelu and Mrs. Yvonne William Mbata as to whether she had had any previous record of conviction.

Responding, the prosecution team cleared her of any previous wrong-doing, prompting the convict’s counsel, Chris Obiaka to request the court to temper justice with mercy, considering the health condition of his client, which was why she needed to travel to India.

The Judge then sentenced Mrs. Nwanorue on each of 4 counts to 5 years imprisonment and 2 years on the 5th count, noting that punishments are given “to ensure that Nigeria is a country with law-abiding citizens”.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

