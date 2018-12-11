Diezani: Former Fidelity Bank MD, Others To Be Arraigned Dec. 17t

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo and an Executive Director at First Bank, Dauda Lawal, will be arraigned on December 17 for allegedly assisting Diezani Alison-Madueke to conceal $153m in 2015.

They will be arraigned in a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

They are facing a 14-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering before Justice Muslim Hassan.

Mrs Alison-Madueke, the immediate past Petroleum Minister who is currently in the United Kingdom, is also facing multiple charges of money laundering.

Last week, an Abuja court granted the EFCC leave to arraign her and a former chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling company, Jide Omokore, in February next year.

The arraignment of the bank chiefs, who were charged alongside Lanre Adesanya and Stanley Lawson, was originally scheduled for Monday but the Judge adjourned to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to serve the charge sheet to all the defendants.

Wahab Shittu, counsel to the EFCC, requested the adjournment to serve Messrs Okonkwo and Adesanya.

Hassan Liman, a senior advocate of Nigeria and counsel to Lawal, told the judge that his client had been in EFCC custody since November 29 and prayed that he admitted to bail.

But in a bench ruling, Justice Hassan said he lacked jurisdiction to grant Liman’s request as the defendants were yet to be properly arraigned before him.

He directed that Lawal be taken back to the custody of the EFCC till December 17.

According to the charge sheet, Okonkwo and Lawson, Mrs Alison-Madueke, and Ben Otti, a former group Executive Director of Finance and Account, at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, conspired among themselves to conceal $153.3m in Fidelity Bank.

The defendants are also accused of using $25m to acquire a property known as Ogeyi Place Hotel situated at GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt, in 2015.

They are further accused of transferring $65m to Lawal and procured one Adewale Fayemi to take possession of $8.3m and $80m without going through a financial institution.

In count 12, Okonkwo was accused of failing to report a suspicious transaction amounting to $80m to the EFCC while in count 14, Lawal was charged with refraining to report a $65m suspicious transaction to the commission.

