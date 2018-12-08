Doyin Okupe Says EFCC Stormed His Home over Alleged Hate Speech, Cyberstalking

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited one of the spokesmen of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, for alleged hate speech and cyberstalking.

Okupe, who is a former spokesman for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was invited by officials of the Commission who paid a visit to his Ilupeju home in Lagos on Saturday.

Okupe who on Saturday said the EFCC who came without an arrest warrant attempted to whisk him away to their office but he resisted the attempt.

The former Presidential spokesman has been one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fiercest critics. On Friday, he has said in a tweet that Buhari has failed in the fight against insurgency as Commander-in-chief.

Okupe said in a tweet at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday that the EFCC agents stormed his house in Ilupeju, Lagos, without bearing any invitation document or arrest warrant. Okupe explained that agents said he had done something that violated the Cybercrime Act, a repressive law enacted shortly before President Goodluck Jonathan left office in 2015.

“They knocked and I told them to come in, but when they identified themselves as being from the EFCC, I asked for letter of invitation or arrest warrant, but they could not provide either,” Okupe said. “I immediately said I cannot follow them that they should give me time and also go back and obtain a warrant or invitation letter.”

Mr Okupe, a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, told PREMIUM TIMES the two officers came from the anti-graft office’s Lagos field office in Ikoyi.

“They said they are looking for me for cyberstalking,” he added. “But they have now left my house and I did not follow them.”

