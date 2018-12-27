DSS Hands Over Detained ADC to Aisha Buhari to Police

The Department of State Security (DSS), late Wednesday said that it had transferred to the police the orderly attached to Aisha Buhari to the police, who was accused of extortion.

Chief Superintendent of Police Sani Baba-Inna, who served as aide de camp (ADC) to the First Lady until he was arrested in September for allegedly using his office and Mrs Buhari’s name for influence peddling to the tune of N2.5bn, has been in detention since.

The spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, in a statement, Wednesday, said: “He has been handed over to the police for further administrative action.

“Investigation, however, disclosed that he was never, at any given time or circumstance, directly or indirectly, instructed, by the First Lady, to act or collect, in her name, money or material gifts from any person(s) or group(s),” the statement said.

The Service said Baba-Ina would now be disciplined by the police, after forwarding the outcome of its investigation into the alleged fraud.

Afunanya did not categorically say whether or not the investigation uncovered suspected illicit funds with Mr Baba-Ina, or the precise amount.

He however absolved Mrs Buhari from her aide’s alleged fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, Baba-Ina had denied all allegations of wrongdoing against him.

