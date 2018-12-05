Edo Confirms 9 Deaths from Yellow Fever Outbreak

Nine peoples lost their lives in the yellow fever outbreak that ravaged parts of Edo state recently.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, who disclosed this during an audience participatory programme on a Benin-based radio station, also confirmed that the yellow fever epidemic spread to 10 local government areas for the State.

According to him, “Nine persons have been reported dead so far since the epidemic was first reported.”

Osifo seven persons who tested positive to the yellow fever infection could not make it to hospital before they died.

The Commissioner who did not give the names of the affected local government areas, however put the ages of the victims at between 14 and 20 years.

“We have recorded nine cases of yellow fever. The disease has spread to 10 LGA’s out of the 18 LGA’s in Edo State.

“Late arrival is the problem we have. We have informed the Honourable Minister of Health,” he said.

He hinted that a significant number of the dead were either omitted or not presented for the vaccination by caregivers or parents during the regular vaccination exercises while they were infant.

The Commissioner assured that the federal Ministry of Health has promised to provide more vaccines, while health personnel across the Primary Health Cares (PHCs) to adequately respond to suspected yellow fever cases.

He enjoined residents of the State, particularly rural dwellers and farmers to embrace sanitary practices and be properly kitted whenever they are going to farm, to prevent the disease.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

