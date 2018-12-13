Edo Deaf Community Wants​ Assistance to End Street Begging

The Chairman of the Association of Deaf People in Edo state, Eromosele Kingsley, on Thursday called on the state government for assistance to end street begging among its members.

He made the call at the NUJ press centre in Benin, during a rally to mark International Day of Sign Language.

He also called for advocacy to reach out to parents​ hiding their deaf children to bring them out.

“Our empowerment scheme should be supported to address unemployment and street begging among the deaf.

“Empowerment materials like sewing machines, hair dryers, barbing, carpentry, welding and vulcanizing tools can be donated to the association,” he said.

Eromosele noted that day is celebrated on September 23, as part of international week of the deaf.

He however explained that different countries and states celebrate it at different dates and months to create awareness about deaf people.

“Edo deaf awareness day is to draw the attention of the society to the neglected ones in the the silent world, those whose disability is hidden.

“With the adoption of sign language as an official language by UNO, everyone is involved in the inclusion of this set of people.

“Despite the important roles ​information plays in the overall development of human beings, the deaf in most cases are being sidelined

“No one, irrespective of one’s physical disabilities should be neglected or sidelined.

“But, with sign language, everyone is involved, no one should be left behind,” he said.

Eromosele also called for the passage and implementation of the persons with disabilities bill to law.

He said: “Six years after we first heard about persons with disabilities law, there is nothing to write home about it. Policy without law backing it is of no use.

“If the disability bill is allowed to see the light of the day, it will remove all bottlenecks and challenges mitigating against persons living with disabilities.”

