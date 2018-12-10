EFCC Raids Homes of Atiku’s Children

The Head of the Atiku Media Office, Paul Ibe, said on Monday, that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission raided the apartments of sons of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Aliyu and Mustapha Abubakar’s homes located in Maitama, Abuja, were said to have been raided on Saturday.

Ibe disclosed that the EFCC conducted the search on the apartment where Aliyu and Mustapha live.

He added that they found nothing incriminating on Atiku’s sons.

According to him, the search was an act of intimidation of Atiku, who he said officials of the Muhammadu Buhari government perceived as a major threat to Buhari re-election in 2019.

Ibe accused the Buhari administration of raising the stakes of 2019 election higher than the country could absorb.

“Atiku Abubakar is destined to win the 2019 presidential election, and Nigerians are set to ensure that destiny holds by voting for him en masse,” Ibe said. “The actors in Buhari’s government have now realised this possibility and are gripped by the fears of Atiku Abubakar.

“This grievous act of intimidation now has an expiry date that is dwindling faster than a twinkle,” Ibe said. However, the building also houses an apartment occupied by Chiemeka Orji, son of ex-Abia State Governor, Theodore Orji. That apartment was also reportedly searched by anti-graft operatives.

Although our sources said the home of Abubakar’s children was the primary target, an anti-graft spokesperson suggested Chiemeka might have been the target.

Neither Aliyu nor Mustapha was in town when the anti-graft agents arrived as both are said to be studying for master’s degrees at foreign universities, but those with whom they share the building were reportedly taken to the EFCC office and some of their properties confiscated, sources said.

Amongst those arrested was Chiemeka whose father is now a serving senator and a subject of an ongoing EFCC corruption investigation.

Chiemeka was said to have been taken to the EFCC office in Abuja alongside his brother, and two vehicles confiscated from them.

“When the EFCC officers arrived on Saturday, they met Theodore Orji’s sons at home, because they both live in the same building,” a source said. “They asked to see the apartment of Aliyu and Mustapha Atiku-Abubakar but Theodore Orji’s sons refused to show them, saying their friends are out of the country, anyway.

“The EFCC operatives then said they have intelligence that a large cache of dollars had been kept in the apartment which they had come to recover,” the source said. “They forcibly searched the apartment, but there was no hard currency or anything that could be construed as fraudulently damning.”

Our sources said Chiemeka and his brother were released soon after they were questioned at the EFCC office, but two cars belonging to them were still in possession of the anti-graft agency as of Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the EFCC said he has no immediate knowledge of the operation, but expressed strong doubts that Atiku’s son’s home could be raided.

Tony Orilade said the EFCC has been investigating Orji, and it was possible the former governor’s children were the target of further investigation into how state funds were used during his tenure from 2007 to 2015.

