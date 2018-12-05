Breaking News

Fayose Involves in Accident

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose was involved in an auto accident at Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Wednesday.
Lere Olayinka, Fayose’s media aide disclosed this via tweeter handle.
He wrote: “Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos few minutes ago. He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention.”

