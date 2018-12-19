Former Chief of Defence Staff Alex Badeh killed

Former Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has been killed by unknown gunmen in Abuja.

He was going to Abuja this evening when he was attacked by gunmen and killed.

Nigerian Airforce spokesman Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola confirmed the death in a tweet.

”It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

”On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest” he tweeted.

The retired military officer, it was learnt, was travelling back to Abuja with his driver who was also shot with an unidentified man. Badeh before his death was being prosecuted for alleged N3.9bn fraud while in office before justice Abang Okon of federal high Court, Abuja.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

