Former Nigeria President, Shagari Dies at 93

A former Nigerian President, Shehu Shagari,has passed on.

The former first executive President, who ruled between 1979 and 83, died at the age 93, Friday evening at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

The death of the elder statesman was announced by his grandson, Bello Shagari, via his Twitter handle.

Shagari was elected President on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

He was removed from office via a military coup in December 1983.

The coup plotters eventually named then Major General Muhammadu Buhari as the Head of State.

Shagari’s death was also confirmed by the Governor of his home Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

“I regret to announce the death of former President Shehu Shagari who just passed away at National Hospital Abuja. May his Soul Rest in Peace.

— Aminu W. Tambuwal (@AWTambuwal) December 28, 2018.

