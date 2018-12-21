Breaking News

Four Allegedly Killed By Herdsmen in Benue

Susprcted herdsmen have hacked our farmers to death in a fresh attack on Tse- Dzungwe, Logo Local Government area of Benue State.
The people Killed are Terlumun Uke,Samuel Dwem,and Draba Dwem and Apaaga Mlanga.
Tse- Dzungwe which is located on the banks of River Benue, has been repeatedly attacked by herdsmen with residents just recovering from a recent invasion before the latest onslaught.
A spokesman for the community Tyovenda Gbumsy said that herdsmen moved into the area with a hundreds of cattle which destroyed crops.
Tyovenda who fled to a neighbouring community said the invasion was reported to soldiers drafted to the state and they chased the herdsmen away.
He said that soon afterwards,the herdsmen regrouped and launched an attack on Tse- Dzungwe .
Police Spokesman, Moses Yamu, a DSP said he was yet to be officially informed about the development.

