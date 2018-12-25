Breaking News

Gunen Kidnap 2 Catholic Priests in Anambra

At a time the world was celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, gunmen used the opportunity to abduct two Catholic priests in Anambra State.
The kidnap was said to have taken place on Tuesday at Umuleri, in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.
A source who would not want to be mentioned said: ”They are priests of St Teresa’s Catholic Church, Umueze Anam in Anambra West Local Government.”
The source said the priests were abducted at Umuleri while returning from an official function.
“They were actually kidnapped in Umuleri area on their way to Umueze Anam. The Kidnap took place at Nneyi Umuleri in Anambra East LGA,” the source stated.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the Story.
He said a car belonging to one of the priests had been recovered while efforts were being made to rescue the priests.
Mohammed added: “Patrol team attached to Otoucha Division recovered a light grey Toyota Corrola with REG NO FST 689 FL. The vehicle was abandoned at Nneyi Umueri road.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the car belonged to a Reverend Father who was allegedly kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen who took away the victim and abandoned his vehicle.
“Meanwhile, the case is under investigation and effort is ongoing to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators in order to bring them to Justice.
Reacting, an aide to Governor Willie Obiano, Abuchi Onwumelu, gave the assurance that the priests would be rescued.
He said: “Under aerial surveillance, they’ll be rescued from their captors any moment from now. Let’s pray for their urgent release.”
The Anambra State government had recently deployed helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance of criminals in the state during the yuletide.

