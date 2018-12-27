Breaking News

Gunmen Kill 10, Injure 5 in Plateau Community

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Politics, Recent News

Reports have indicated that 10 persons were killed while five others were injured in two fresh attacks carried out by gunmen in Barki Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Wednesday night.
The fresh attacks came less than one week after the Special Task force deployed to restore peace in the state evacuated over 200 persons from one of the IDP camps in Jos back to their villages which they deserted earlier as a result of frequent attacks by gunmen.
It was gathered on Thursday that five of the victims were killed on Wednesday night while they were celebrating the Christmas season at Rawuru community of the LG while five others died after the gunmen attacked them in a hotel located at Gwol the previous day.
The spokesman for the State Police Command, DSP Mathias Terna said he was attending a security meeting when contacted over the development.
But a leader in the community, Francis Chong, confirmed the fresh attack on the people in Jos on Thursday
He said: ” Yes, I can confirm to you that the attacks actually took place. What happened was that on Wednesday, seven people were moving about in Rawuru community after celebrating the Christmas party organised in the locality when they suddenly came under attack by the gunmen. Five of them died as a result of gunshot wounds while two others are still in the hospital
“Before the attack in Rawuru, five other villagers were shot and killed the previous day while they were also celebrating the season in a hotel in Gwol community. From the look of things, this is a clear case of resumption of terror attacks on the people and we are calling on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and stop the fresh onslaught against our people.”

Author: News Editor

7804 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
New Niger Delta Militant Group Threatens to Disrupt 2019 Polls
by
CAN Warns Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai Against Arraigning Dunamis Founder Over Alleged Hate speech
by
Don’t Blame Nigerian System for Your Failure, Atiku Tells Buhari

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2018
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Headlines »