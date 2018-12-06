House of Reps Approves June 12 as Democracy Day

The House of Representatives has approved June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy Day and as pubic holiday.

Members of the House approved this on Thursday while considering a report on “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Public Holidays Act, Cap. P40, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to bring the Act in tandem with the current realities and exigencies of the modern times and to declare June, 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria and for Related Matters”.

Considering the report at the plenary, the lawmakers approved the amendments to three clauses ‎in the Act, as recommended in the report.

The clause carrying May 29 as democracy day was amended to June 12.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in June, directed that the nation’s Democracy Day will, henceforth, hold on June 12 of every year as against the current arrangement where the ceremony holds on May 29.

He also honoured te winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, with the highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

The lawmakers saw the need to give the declaration a legal backing, hence the introduction of the bill by Edward Pwajok (Plateau, APC).

