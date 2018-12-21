House of Reps Calls for Prosecution of Obono-Obla Over Alleged Certificate Forgery

Again, the House of Representatives is on head collision with Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, the Special Adviser on Prosecutions and Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel, over alleged certificate forgery.

The House had earlier accused Obono-Obla of using a forged secondary school certificate to gain admission into the University of Jos to read law.

The lawmakers called for his sack, Thursday.

The House also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to investigate and prosecute Obono-Obla.

The lower chamber of the National Assembly urged the schools Obono-Obla claimed to have attended to withdraw his certificates.

The lawmakers alleged that Obono-Obla’s Law degree was allegedly “obtained fraudulently and should be withdrawn by the University of Jos.”

These were part of the recommendations in a report by the Houses’ Ad Hoc Committee on ‘The Need to Investigate the Legality and Modus Operandi of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel.’

The report was unanimously adopted at the plenary on Thursday.

The recommendations as approved were that “the President should be urged to dissolve the panel in view of the arbitrary use of powers and abuse of office by the chairman (Obono-Obla).”

Other recommendations included, “That the Code of Conduct Bureau should be utilised to perform the functions that the panel sought to perform in the current anti-corruption drive.

“That the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission should investigate the allegations of corruption contained in the Audit Report of the Auditor-General of the Federation on the financial transactions of the panel and prosecute the culprits.

The House further approved that, “The Law degree of Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, having been obtained fraudulently, should be withdrawn by the University of Jos

“That the Council of Legal Education should withdraw the Law School Certificate awarded to Ofem Okoi Ofem, now known as Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, as it was based on the degree which he obtained from University of Jos through fraud.”

The lawmakers urged the Nigerian Bar Association to drag the presidential aide before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee of the National Judicial Council, adding that the “President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should discharge Chief Okoi Obono-Obla of his responsibility as Special Adviser and Chairman of the SPIP.”

They also resolved that, “Chief Okoi Obono-Obla should be investigated by the Inspector-General of Police and prosecuted for forgery and misrepresentation.”

The House further urged the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN); NBA President, Paul Usoro (SAN); Director General of the Nigerian Law School and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, to investigate Obono-Obla and consider his prosecution.

The committee had earlier in March written to Obono-Obla to demand 12 sets of documents about the presidential panel.

The committee had in the letter dated March 28, 2018, said the details demanded were needed for the House’s investigation into “the modus operandi and legality” of the presidential panel.

