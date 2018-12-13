House of Reps Threatens to Boycott Buhari’s Budget Presentation Next Week

For Udo Udoma’s remarks that the Nationa Assembly was delaying the 2019 budget, members of the House of Representatives have threatened to boycott session Wednesday, of the presentation of 2019 appropriation bill by President Muhammadu Buhari. Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, was alleged, Wednesday to accuse the Legislature of stifling efforts to lay the budget, saying they have not given them a date. But upon resumption of plenary and subsequent reading of a communication from President Buhari which requested the House to designate Wednesday for the laying of the document, the House erupted in anger against the Minister. Members who were livid with the Minister said he deliberately lied against them to bring the institution of the legislature to a state disrepute and ridicule and subtly cover up the incompetence of the executive arm. IThey wondered why an arm that only completed work and approved the budget estimate last week Friday would turn around accused the lawmakers of dereliction of duty. Much as the arguments went, the House relying on the intervention of the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara resolved that should the Minister fail to tender public apology, retracting his alleged statement before Tuesday next week, the House would be forced to take a decision on the matter.

