How Gov. Emmanuel Attempted Using Security Operatives to Thwart Nigeria’s First Lady’s Empowerment Function in Akwa Ibom

It has been revealed that all the brouhaha and confusion that played out at the airport on the arrival of Nigeria’s first lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, for the empowerment programme of Akwa Ibom women, courtesy of Senator Godswill Akpabio, was a grand plot by Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel and PDP to embarrass and stop President Buhari’s wife from performing the programme. Investigation reveals that Governor Emmanuel and wife were not actually comfortable over Dr Aisha Buhari’s first official visit to Akwa Ibom State through Senator Akpabio for political reasons. A clear evidence could be observed that Governor Emmanuel and office of the First Lady did not erect any single bill board nor make adequate publicity to welcome the Nigeria’s First Lady whose visit to the state according to them had earlier been communicated to them.

Governor Emmanuel was said to had carefully planned with his security operatives that on sighting the presence of wife of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, close to the foot of the air craft, they should play out some absurd confusion and intimidation in order to cause seeming security breach at the airport, so as to compel the Presidents wife to fly back to Abuja for security reasons.

Such situation according to their secret plot would have brought a colossal failure and shame not only to Senator Akpabio and wife, but to the entire APC family in Akwa Ibom State.

But quite unfortunately for them, our investigation revealed that the Nigeria’s First Lady was rather hell bent on attending the occasion because of the love President Buhari’s wife has for Akwa Ibom women, youths and the masses.. And she gloriously attended the occasion.

Why is Governor Emmanuel, wife and PDP seriously aggrieved of Aisha’s special visit to Senator Akpabio’s country home, rather than Government Hill Top mansion, Uyo?

The answer to this curious question is crystal clear.

Nigeria’s First Lady’s movement right from the airport to venue of the event had signalled a complete failure of Governor Emmanuel’s evil plans.

The Presidents wife’s refusal to drive in Governor Emmanuel’s wife official car to the occasion and her refusal to visit Government House Uyo and refresh herself before going back to Abuja after performing her assignment reveals that Governor Emmanuel’s tenure in the Government House, Uyo is questionable, expired and inconsequential.

The Presidents wife had to visit people that have the interest of her husband at heart but not people that see her husband as a lifeless Jibril from Sudan. Can you imagine one who does not love and wish your husband dead inviting you for lunch? Imagine the temerity? Nonsense protocol. Arrant hypocrisy.

Hajia Dr Aisha Buhari is a very intelligent first lady. She could be easily deceived by their hypocritical love pretence.

When it was clear to Governor Emmanuel and PDP that their plot had failed, they resorted to insult, blackmail, name calling in the pretext that Akpabio and wife breached protocol at the airport. Did the President wife complain to them? If she had complained, why did she not drive to the Government House with Mrs Emmanuel and then simply get back to her flight to back to Abuja ?

Why did she rather choose to follow Her Excellency Mrs Uloma Akpabio and husband to their country home, spent good time with her entourage there before being escorted back to her aircraft later ?

Analyst have generally come to clear terms with the fact that APC have taken over Akwa Ibom State courtesy of the generational game changer, great teacher, the grand master, political general , Chief, Dr. Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Ajire usimeke 1 of Niger Delta this message. Take it to the bank.

