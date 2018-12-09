I Want Buhari Voted Out in 2019, Obasanjo Says

Angered with the report of his alleged neutrality in the forthcoming general elections, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Sunday, unequivocally distanced himself from the report making rounds in the media, saying he was biased and wanted President Muhammad Usman Buhari voted out in 2019 general election.

Disclosing this in a statement by Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo's media aide, averred that "It is disingenuous, if not malicious, for anyone to suggest that Chief Obasanjo was being neutral when he chose not to use the Owu Convention as a platform for political campaign but instead adopt a communal and familial approach in talking to members of his Owu family.

“For the records, and as accurately reported by some media organisations, what the former President said at the convention in Iwo was that while he would not impose any candidates on them, Nigerians should vote for credible candidates who will drive growth and development and make their lives better than it is now.” Explaining further, he opined that Obasanjo’s statement did not suggest his neutrality, as he believes that, “only a fool will sit on the fence or be neutral when his or her country is being destroyed with incompetence, corruption, lack of focus, insecurity, nepotism, brazen impunity and denial of the obvious.

“Chief Obasanjo is no such fool nor is he so unwise,” he said.

