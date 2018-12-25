Breaking News

IGP Plans to Arrest , Injects Me to Dead – Dino Melaye

Senator Representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has alleged that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris is planning to arrest and inject him to death with a deadly substance.
Melaye made the claim in a tweet posted on his official twitter handling alleging that those to carry out the plan had already been deployed to the State.
According to the Senator, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and personnel had been redeployed from the State.
“There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out” the Senator tweeted.

