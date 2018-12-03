I’ll Not Honour December 5 Invitation by EFCC

The former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has vowe not to honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to its Kano office on December 5.

Jang, who represents Plateau North in the Senate, has been facing a 12-count charge bordering on alleged corruption, fraud and misappropriation of N6.3bn belonging to the state before the High Court Jos.

On Sunday, the EFCC said it ‘traced’ properties worth N5bn to Jang. The agency said the property is located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road, Unguwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna. The commission then invited the lawmaker to explain.

However, Jang explained that the decision to turn down the invitation was to enable him appear in court in Jos on the same day “having been charged to the same court by the same commission.”

Jang’s position was made known in a statement by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba.

“To be sure, it is baffling how the EFCC expects the serving senator to be in two places at the same time since he does not possess any psychic abilities,” the statement noted.

Garuba said that the senator’s fresh invitation, “is not unconnected with the story in the news alleging that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has traced a mansion worth N500m to him”.

“The property located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road, Unguwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna State does not belong to Senator Jang, and this is not the first time the commission would investigate its ownership. The property, formerly belonging to Northern Nigerian Development Company, Kaduna, was allocated to the Senator while he was the executive Governor of Plateau State but (he) eventually lost interest and did not continue with the acquisition.

“EFCC has this information and it knows the actual owners of the said property. Unfortunately but deliberately EFCC continues to harass the Senator in its usual media trials aimed at tarnishing his glowing name and reputation,” he added.

