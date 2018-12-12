I’ll Work Against Candidacy of Adelabu in Oyo, Until Restitution Takes Place, Communication Minister Vowed

The Minister for Communication, Adebayo Shittu, said on Wednesday that the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State will pay seriously for not fielding him as the governorship candidate if the party in the state.

He threatened to work against the candidacy of Adebayo Adelabu, at the February elections.

Shittu was barred from contesting the governorship primary of the party by the National Working Committee of the party on grounds that he did not carry out his mandatory one year service after graduation with the National Youth Service Corps.

Shittu vowed that without restitution there won’t be peace in the APC in Oyo.

The Minister joins the list of Governor Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and his counterpart in Imo, Rochas Okorocha, who had threatened to work against the party’s governorship candidates in their states.

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja, Shittu accused the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, of being the brains behind his exclusion from the party’s primaries.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

