Inferno Kills Family of 3 in Edo

The residents of No 27 Mabel Street, off Etete road and its environs in Benin City, the Edo state capital, were on Tuesday thrown into mourning as inferno killed a family of three and their belongings razed.

It was a tragic Christmas day for the family of three who died in the fire incident that began at about 2am on Christmas day.

Witnesses said the family was consumed by the fire before help could get to them.

Their names are yet to be ascertained.

Landlord of the house, Egberamwen Nosakhare said the fire started at 2am after he saw smoke emitting from one of the tenant’s room.

“I forced the door opened and saw flames of fire from the gas cooker and there was nothing I could do. I was helpless and could not go in. The family died in the inferno.”

A tenant, Mrs. Osayande Joseph said she ran into her room to pick up her child and ran through the back door into the bush because there was flame everywhere.

According to Okhuoghae Osawaru, “The affected family was inside the house when the fire started.

“The man was a hardworking man. He just returned from outstation to perhaps to celebrate Christmas with his wife and baby.

“The guy was hardworking, humble and nice. It was a pity for it to happen on Christmas day.

