Journalist Arressted for Publishing Fake News Against Akpabio

Obong Ndutim, the publisher of an online news portal, FactsReporter.com, a local content publishing website, based in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, has been arrested by the police.

It was learnt that men of CID arrested him around the early hours of Monday.

The spokesperson for the Police Command in Uyo, DSP Odiko MacDon confirmed the arrest.

Odiko said, Obong Ndutim was arrested in connection with an alleged publishing of fake and damaging stories-cum-blackmailing of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

It was gathered that the arrest followed a petition written by Senator Akpabio, alleging that Obong Ndutim’s website published an offensive and libelous story alleging that the senator was involved in money laundering with some Nigerian banks: titled ‘CBN probes Akpabio’s N865b unrecorded despites in three banks.’

The police said the senator had earlier filed a complaint against the accused at the Uyo Police Command weeks back. “Based on the statement and published story by the accused, we have thus arrested him at his residence on Monday,” a 7senior police officer said.

An insider also added that Obong Ndutim’s platform, (FactsReporters.com) has been using as tools to fuel negative information to the public to propagate false allegations on Senator Akpabio and his political associates.

“This is not the first story; there are several other news mentions published on the platform ditto: Akpabio, Ekere plot to sponsor attack on Gov’s billboards, instigate insecurity uncovered published on October 25, 2018 by Michael Asanga. Mr Emmanuel: Senator Akpabio is set to destroy Oro Nation; published on October 8, 2018, by Ulap Kingsley Offiong. Essien Udim chaos, Akpabio abducts AKHA aspirant for opposing cult group; published on October 3, 2018 by Editor; Senator Godswill Akpabio: The Demystification of a Political Godfather; published on August 13, 2018 by Ikennna Ekezie, from Port Harcourt.

Obong is now accordingly remanded in police custody, awaiting prosecution in a court of normal jurisdiction, and if found guilty, will be sentenced in line with Nigeria’s Constitution.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

